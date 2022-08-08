Russian bomb engineers demine bridge on road to Mariupol, clearing 200 shells

KOMINTERNOVO VILLAGE, /the Donetsk People’s Republic/, August 8. /TASS/. A squad of the International Antimine Center of the Russian armed forces have defused about 200 shells and several boxes of TNT that were intended to blow up a bridge on a motorway to Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to a TASS reporter.

"We are on the way toward the population center Mariupol. A stretch of the road was detected that was intended to be blown up. About 200 shells of the 152 caliber, TNT, plastic explosives [were found and defused]," the squad’s commander, who is known by his codename Zapal, or Fuse, told TASS.

He said the explosion would have been big and would have restricted movement of Russian troops.

"We are now beginning to destroy these munitions steadily in order to prevent a destruction of infrastructure," he said.

He said it would take up to two days for all ammunition to be completely destroyed.

The road to Mariupol, he said, is used by troops and civilians.

TASS earlier reported that most major industrial facilities in Mariupol have been cleared of mines and the work has shifted to residential areas.