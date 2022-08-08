Mandatory evacuation of civilians in Donbass underway on paper only, DPR says

DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. The mandatory evacuation announced by Kiev for residents of Donbass areas still controlled by Ukraine is underway in news reports and on paper only, Alexander Kofman, chairman of the Public Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS on Monday.

"The mandatory evacuation is underway in news reports and on paper only. They let all those who wanted to leave out, and then they will announce that no civilians are left there, and as soon we enter the liberated areas - and we will certainly do so, - they will open heavy artillery fire," Kofman said. He said the mandatory evacuation was a "PR-move by the Kiev regime that may lead to dire consequences."

The official said civilians had been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces in the DPR’s liberated areas. Kofman referred to Mariupol where houses with civilians inside came under Ukrainian fire.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS earlier that residents of Donbass territories still under Kiev’s control had been fleeing to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics following the decision by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to evacuate civilians from there.

On July 30, Zelensky announced plans to carry out a mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk Region’s areas controlled by Kiev. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk explained that there was no gas and electricity supply in those areas, which would pose a threat to civilians in the winter. According to her, those refusing to be evacuated will have to sign a document taking responsibility for their own lives.