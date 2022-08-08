Denmark’s donor conference delays peace in Ukraine — Russian ambassador

STOCKHOLM, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, said on Monday that Denmark’s donor conference #CopenhagenUkraine2022 on new arms supplies to the Ukrainian military postpones the achievement of peace.

"Denmark's initiative to convene a donor conference in Copenhagen in August on the supply of weapons to Ukraine delays the achievement of peace. It is an "investment" in further hostilities and bloodshed. More arms supplies and other military assistance will not change the course of events on battlefields, but will turn into a new tragedy for the Ukrainians," Barbin said in a news release.

The ambassador recalled that "Kiev is actively using Western weapons against civilian population" and that the donor countries are responsible for the daily loss of human life in Donbass as a result of bombardments.

"The supplies of weapons, the training of Ukrainian military personnel, the provision of intelligence information, and the sending of instructors and mercenaries are fraught with a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Kiev is interested in turning Western countries, primarily NATO members, into direct participants in the conflict in Ukraine. Denmark ignores such risks," the ambassador stressed.

The donor conference #CopenhagenUkraine2022 will be held in Copenhagen on August 11. It will discuss new joint initiatives for expanding long-term military assistance to Kiev: the supply of weapons, the training of the Ukrainian military and mine clearance.