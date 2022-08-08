Russia to consider retaliatory measures to Latvia's anti-Russian actions — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Latvian authorities do not think about correcting the situation with anti-Russian provocations of the country's law enforcement agencies, Russia will consider possible retaliatory measures, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday on her Telegram channel.

The diplomat recalled that the other day the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Dace Rutka, Charge d'Affaires of Latvia in Russia, in connection with the provocative actions of the Latvian law enforcement agencies and handed two notes of protest. "However, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics did not understand our appeal and in an extremely cynical manner commented on the notes of the Russian Foreign Ministry, noting that ‘it is pointless to protest against what is happening in Latvia’, and that the authorities of the Latvian Republic ‘will continue to act in the interests of national security’," the diplomat said, "Mr. Rinkevics' statements once again confirm that Riga doesn't even think about improving the situation."

"In this regard, as is customary in international relations, we will consider possible retaliatory measures," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.