Kremlin says Putin and Chechnya's Head discussed special operation among other topics

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The topic of the participation of Chechen units in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine was touched upon at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the republic's head Ramzan Kadyrov on August 5, but the conversation mainly concerned the socio-economic development of the region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The participation of Chechen soldiers and those trained in the special training camp was of course discussed, but mainly the socio-economic development of the republic was on the agenda," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin and Kadyrov held a working meeting on August 5 in Sochi after the talks between the Russian leader and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.