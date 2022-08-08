Russia’s Kursk Region extends high terror alert for another 15 days

KURSK, August 8. /TASS/. A high (yellow) terror alert has been extended in Russia’s Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, for another 15 days, regional Governor Roman Starovoit announced on Monday.

"A decision has been made to extend the yellow terror alert for another 15 days starting today," he said at a regional government meeting.

According to the governor, there is a risk that sabotage and reconnaissance units and terror groups may be operating in the region and the declaration of a high terror alert makes it possible for intelligence and law enforcement agencies to keep the situation under control and ensure security.

Since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Kursk region has repeatedly come under attack. The high terror alert was declared in the region on April 11. Since February, several shelling attacks on border crossing points have taken place in the Kursk Region, air defenses have downed several Ukrainian drones.