MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The incumbent Kiev government will sooner or later be held accountable for the sabotage of the Minsk agreements and numerous civilian deaths in Donbass, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has told TASS in an interview.

"It is the incumbent government <…> that bears the responsibility for the final collapse of the Minsk agreements and for the numerous civilian deaths in Donbass. They will be held accountable for this, sooner or later," he noted.

Medvedev warned the Kiev authorities that "attempts to become a comic dictator by capitalizing on radical nationalist ideas always end this way." The Russian Security Council’s Deputy Chairman believes that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his like, "whom the West is vigorously supporting for its selfish purposes, far from democracy and humanism, should learn this lesson."