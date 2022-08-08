Reunification with Crimea was the right thing to do — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The decision on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was the right thing to do as it allowed to strengthen the country and help the Crimean people, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.

"The Russian president made the only possible decision to help the peninsula reunify with our country. Let me remind you that the move, supported by an overwhelming majority of its residents, was taken in strict compliance with international law. We did the right thing, helping its people and strengthening our country at the same time," he pointed out.

When asked to compare Crimea’s 2014 reunification with Russia to the 2008 developments in South Ossetia, Medvedev noted that interfering in the 2008 conflict was the only possible option for Russia as it had been about defending Russian nationals residing in South Ossetia and Abkhazia. "By protecting them from [then Georgian President Mikhail] Saakashvili’s aggression, we achieved peace, which was the main goal. So I believe that speculations about what would have happened if we hadn’t done it make no sense," Medvedev emphasized.