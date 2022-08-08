Medvedev considers Georgia's new aggression against Abkhazia and South Ossetia impossible

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Georgia is unlikely to launch a new aggression against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which were part of it in Soviet times and later proclaimed their independence, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told in TASS an interview.

"Regarding a new possible aggression by Georgia against the territories that separated from it - this is impossible. For us today, Abkhazia and South Ossetia are independent states with which we have built friendly relations and where our military bases are," he said in reply to a question about the likelihood of such aggression.

According to Medvedev, the current Georgian authorities understand this very well. "They won't test their fate again and get into a confrontation with a power like Russia," he stressed.