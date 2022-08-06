Russian diplomats assess prospects for new Russia-US accord on strategic arms reduction

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. It’s hard to predict if Moscow and Washington will be able to make an agreement on reducing strategic arms for the period after 2026, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Andrey Belousov told reporters.

"As for reaching an agreement by 2026, it’s hard to make predictions because international relations and the global military and political situation keep changing very fast," he noted. "The 2010 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was agreed in about a year. It only takes political will and a genuine resolve to make an agreement. In fact, there is enough time to do that," Belousov added.

According to Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky, "in order to launch real talks, the parties - first and foremost, the US - need to really wish to achieve a goal instead of trying to outmaneuver the other party or impose its own view of the goal on it." "The United States keeps introducing increasingly tough sanctions on Russia. In fact, it seeks to strangle us technologically and economically. NATO’s expansion process is underway, new bases are being set up near Russia’s borders," he noted. "In such a situation, it is much harder to talk about a dramatic reduction than it would have been under normal conditions," Vishnevetsky added.