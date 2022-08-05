US, allies should provide exhaustive information on AUKUS — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States should provide comprehensive information about the nuclear submarine agreements in their trilateral partnership AUKUS, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Andrey Belousov said on Friday at a meeting of the first committee at the Tenth NPT Review Conference.

"The North Atlantic Alliance’s designated course makes us be more cautious in regard to the creation of the AUKUS partnership by the UK, the UK and Australia," he said.

"Despite claims that Australia will not be handed over nuclear warheads, it is in fact expected to host the military infrastructure of nuclear-armed states. Moreover, Australia’s planned purchases of nuclear submarines, which are actually weapons of unlimited range, compel other countries to take into consideration such a massive buildup of its military capabilities," Belousov added.

"A question arises about the goals that the parties to this format of cooperation set for themselves," the diplomat stressed. "They should clarify the situation and provide exhaustive information regarding the objectives of their interaction, which are clearly broader than those that lie on the surface.".