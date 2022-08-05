Russia has no shorter-, intermediate-range ground-based missiles — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. Russia has no shorter-and intermediate-range ground-based missiles, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva office Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"We are stating responsibly: Russia has no shorter-and intermediate-range ground-based missiles. To say otherwise means to create a deliberately false picture and shield those who are actually responsible for the breakdown of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," he said at the Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.