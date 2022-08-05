Russia denies charges nuclear powers sabotage disarmament

UNITED NATIONS, August 5. /TASS/. Russia disagrees with claims nuclear powers sabotage disarmament, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Andrey Belousov, said while speaking at the first committee of the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Nuclear disarmament issues hold a special place on the international agenda. Although there is clear progress in reducing nuclear weapons, the nuclear powers are accused of almost sabotaging their disarmament obligations," Belousov said. "We disagree with this. Russia has been making a significant practical contribution to ridding the world of the threat of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear ones."

"We are committed to the noble goal of building a world free of nuclear weapons," Belousov said. "By fulfilling all of our relevant international obligations, primarily those under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, we conscientiously bear our share of responsibility for maintaining peace and strengthening global security," he said.