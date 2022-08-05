Much has been done by Russia and Turkey to normalize situation in Syria — Putin

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have done much to normalize the situation in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with his visiting Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Naturally, we will speak about the problems we have been dealing with for quite a long time. I mean issues of the security in the region, first of all the Syrian crisis," he said at the beginning of the talks.

"Turkey and Russia have made a very big contribution to the normalization of the situation, And we will discuss this topic as well," he added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the guarantor nations of the settlement of the Syrian conflict. They have also initiated the so-called Astana format of political settlement in Syria. The first talks in this format took place in Kazakhstan’s capital city in January 2017.