Russia gives Cambodia 500 tests for diagnostics of monkeypox — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia has provided Cambodia with 500 sets of Russian tests for monkeypox as humanitarian aid, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry published on Friday following meetings between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.

"During the visit [to Phnom Penh], the Cambodian side received 500 sets of Russian tests for the diagnostics of monkeypox as humanitarian aid," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The diplomatic agency said that the Russian top diplomat and the head of Cambodia’s government discussed the state and prospects of the development of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, scientific and technical and humanitarian spheres. "A detailed exchange of opinions on the key issues of the regional and global agenda was held. The necessity was stressed to bolster multipolarity, to build a genuinely universal architecture of equal security and to aspire for cooperation for the sake of development and not for confrontation and the break-up of the world along ideological lines," the ministry added.

It is also reported that the two top diplomats considered the tasks of boosting Russian-Cambodian ties in practical spheres of mutual interest in order to prepare for another meeting of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic and scientific and technical cooperation scheduled for the second half of this year. "The directions of the further coordination of efforts within the framework of the UN and other international organizations, above all, ASEAN-centric ones, were mapped out," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Following the talks, the officials approved a joint statement and signed a plan of consultations between the two foreign ministries for 2022-2024.