Lavrov and his Thai counterpart discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, discussed interaction at international platforms and prospects for bilateral cooperation at a meeting in Phnom Penh on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, trade and economic ties and humanitarian exchanges. Special attention was paid to the issues of cultural events in both countries in connection with the 125th anniversary of Russian-Thai diplomatic relations celebrated this year.

In addition, the ministers confirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in international and regional arenas, including within the framework of multilateral associations of the Asia-Pacific region, as well as focus on filling the strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN with concrete content.