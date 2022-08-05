Russia-China partnership is crucial for movement to defend UN Charter principles — Lavrov

PHNOM PENH, August 5. /TASS/. The strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing is one of the pillars of the movement for the rule of law in international relations, above all the principles of the UN Charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of the ASEAN ministerial events in Phnom Penh.

"I am convinced that our strategic partnership is one of the pillars of the movement for the triumph of international law, <...> above all the UN Charter, which proclaimed the fundamental principle of the sovereign equality of states. The US violates this principle on a daily basis, everywhere, and this demands, of course, a response. China and I (Russia - TASS) participate in a newly formed Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter. I think this is a promising idea that deserves expansion, and we are confident that new members will join its work."

Lavrov recalled that this is the third meeting he and his Chinese counterpart have had in a month.

"Indeed, we meet regularly, take every opportunity to do so. And in less than a month we have already held the third meeting: on July 7 in Bali, on July 28 in Tashkent, on August 5 here. And this is not a tribute to any procedure. Actually, we find more and more things that require our constant attention and practical decisions of our states," the Russian top diplomat added.

He noted that he had planned to discuss with Wang Yi the current state of bilateral relations and the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia and China.