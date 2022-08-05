Washington’s anti-Russian claims aimed at justifying arms supplies to Kiev — diplomats

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. By accusing the Russian troops of military crimes, the US government is seeking to distort the true picture of events in Ukraine and therefore justify its military support for the Kiev government, the Russian embassy in Washington said on Friday.

"The accusations against the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly committing ‘war crimes’ pursue only one goal - to distort the true state of affairs, to slander our efforts to liberate Ukraine from the Nazis. Thus, the United States strives to justify its own provocative actions to pump deadly weapons into the Kiev regime that leads to death and destruction," the embassy said.

The embassy noted a report by Amnesty International, published earlier on Thursday and widely covered by US media. Among other things, the report accuses the Kiev government of employing fighting tactics that put civilians at risks, including deployment of weapons and military equipment in schools and hospitals.

"A large response to the publication proves that it is becoming increasingly difficult to hush up the truth. The criminal Kiev regime has no sympathy at all for its own population. Long before the start of the special military operation, we had warned the world community about the inhuman nature of the Ukrainian authorities," the embassy said.

"We hope that the study of human rights activists will help the audience in the United States to come to the right conclusions. Militants of nationalist formations kill civilians. The shelling of Donetsk has intensified in recent days which results in deaths of old people, women and children," the Russian diplomats added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began to gradually introduce sweeping sanctions against Moscow and to supply weapons and military equipment to Kiev estimated at billions of dollars.