No Putin-Erdogan press conference on Friday due to time limits — spokesman

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Sochi on Friday due to the Turkish side's time limits, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Turkish delegation has some time limits. In fact, we were ready, but they have limited time, because [if the conversation] drags on, they will have to travel back home at night," the spokesman said.

The official added that Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak would brief Russian reporters about the outcome of the talks. "We will certainly ask Novak to meet with you, since he is the one heading the intergovernmental commission," Peskov added.

The presidential spokesman did not elaborate on when Putin may pay a return visit to Turkey, saying only that the two leaders would address the issue during their conversation in Sochi.