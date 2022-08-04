Geopolitical changes cannot affect Russia-ASEAN partnership, Russian MFA says

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The strategic partnership between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is based on a solid foundation and cannot be affected by geopolitical changes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russia-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting co-chaired by Russia and Cambodia has shown that Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership cannot be affected by geopolitical changes as it is based on a solid foundation of common or similar positions on key global and regional issues, mutual interest in boosting and strengthening political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as on the historical traditions of friendship and cooperation between our countries and people," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the parties had reaffirmed their determination to implement the agreements that had been reached at the fourth Russia-ASEAN summit in October 2021.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats had discussed key regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. "Russia provided an in-depth clarification on the background and reasons for a special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from the Kiev regime’s genocide. The international aspect of the Ukrainian crisis was emphasized, which includes NATO’s failure to implement its promise to refrain from eastward expansion, as well as deliberate attempts by the US and its European satellites to turn Ukraine into a springboard against Russia," the statement said.

In addition, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "the causes of the global food and energy crises were also highlighted, including the short-sighted policy that Western countries pursued in recent years and illegal sanctions on Russia."