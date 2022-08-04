Russia explained reasons for special operation to ASEAN’s top diplomats — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. At a foreign ministerial meeting in the Russia-ASEAN format on Thursday, Russia gave a detailed explanation of the reasons that eventually led to the special military operation to protect the population of Donbass, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Key global and regional issues were considered, including the situation in and around Ukraine. The Russian side gave detailed explanations of the background and reasons that led to the start of the special military operation to protect the population of Donbass against the genocide unleashed by the Kiev regime," the ministry said.

"Attention was drawn to the international context of the Ukrainian crisis - NATO's failure to keep its promise of non-expansion to the East, the focused efforts from the United States and its European satellites to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian foothold," it added. In addition, "attention was drawn to the origins of the food and energy crises in the world, including the short-sighted policy pursued by Western countries in these matters in recent years, as well as illegal sanctions against Russia," the Foreign Ministry reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.