MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Guard detected and eliminated 24 operators of Ukrainian army drones in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Guard’s press office told TASS on Thursday.

"In conducting radio-electronic intelligence, the Russian Guardsmen ferreted out 24 operators of the Ukrainian army’s unmanned aerial vehicles who were eliminated by artillery fire," the statement says.

Over the last three days of their operations in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Guard’s personnel uncovered two Javelin anti-tank missile systems, 17 grenade launchers, including Swedish-made hand-held anti-armor weapons, 46 small arms and hunting rifles, over 500 shells and mines, 140 grenades, 70 rounds for grenade launchers, more than 3,000 pieces of ammunition for small arms and also a PARD-TA32 thermal imager, the press office said.

The Russian Guard’s press office told TASS on August 2 that its personnel had spotted and eliminated 13 Ukrainian operators of military drones in the Lugansk People’s Republic.