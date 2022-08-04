Putin’s Direct Line, major news conference may be held as one event — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not ruled out that President Vladimir Putin’s Direct Line question-and-answer program and the annual major news conference may be held as one event closer to the winter season.

"No date has been set yet [for the Direct Line program]. It will take place, but it remains to be seen when," Peskov told the media on Thursday, adding that "certainly it will not be held in August."

"It remains to be seen. Autumn or winter. Possibly after the closing news conference. We’ll see," he said, adding that on one occasion the two events were pooled into one.

"You may remember, we did that once, and it was not bad at all. Possibly we will merge them, but no final decisions have been made yet," Peskov added.