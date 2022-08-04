Russian envoy says he is ready for dialogue with US on Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA, August 4./TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday that he was ready to talk to all participants in the Vienna Talks, including the US, on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

"The Russian foreign policy is very pragmatic. I am ready to talk to all other participants in the Vienna Talks, including the US in order to settle one of the major problem in the field of non-proliferation and regional security," the envoy to the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna said in a tweet.

US special envoy for the Iran nuclear talks Robert Malley said on Wednesday that he would head to Vienna to continue negotiations on the nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani also said that the Iranian delegation would travel to Vienna to continue consultations. According to the diplomat, this round of talks will see "discussion and an exchange of views on the proposals submitted by the parties, including the ideas proposed by Iran." Earlier, Politico newspaper quoted its sources as saying that the new round of talks would be held in Vienna on August 4.

In 2015, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany reached a nuclear Donald Trump decided to pull out of the agreement, with Washington slapping its most sweeping sanctions ever on Tehran. The current occupant of the Oval Office, Joe Biden, has repeatedly indicated his support for reentering the nuclear deal.

Since April 2021, Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been conducting discussions with Iran in Vienna on reviving the JCPOA in its original form.