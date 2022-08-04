Russia is determined to strengthen strategic comprehensive dialogue with ASEAN — Lavrov

PHNOM PENH, August 4. /TASS/. Russia is committed to strengthening strategic comprehensive dialogue and expanding practical cooperation in all directions with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, speaking at the ASEAN-Russia Ministerial Meeting.

"This year, the association celebrates its 55th anniversary. For us Russians, the number five is associated primarily with the grade that the best students receive at school. That grade is called 'excellent.' Thus, history itself gives you the two highest grades. Russia supports your historic choice and is set to strengthen the strategic comprehensive dialogue and expand practical cooperation in all directions," he said.

Lavrov recalled that back in 2005, at the first meeting of Russian and ASEAN leaders in Kuala Lumpur, a joint declaration on a developed and comprehensive partnership was signed. "In 2018, it reached the strategic level. Today, we can rightfully assert that our relations are actually at the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership," he concluded.