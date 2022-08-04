Russia works out options of deploying Glonass monitoring station in Venezuela — envoy

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos visited Venezuela where they worked out options of deploying a measuring station of the Glonass satellite navigation system in the republic, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Thursday.

"Roscosmos specialists have already visited Venezuela and selected options of deploying the [Glonass] station," the diplomat said.

"So, the process has switched over to the stage of practical implementation," he added.

The measuring station of the Glonass system will be deployed on Venezuelan territory under a Russia-Venezuela inter-governmental agreement on cooperation in outer space research and exploration for peaceful purposes, the ambassador said.

In this regard, "work on other projects is also underway," the envoy said.