Spectrum of ASEAN-Russia dialogue widens despite international turbulence — Lavrov

PNOMPEN, August 4. /TASS/. The range of dialogue mechanisms between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries is expanding in many sectors despite the current situation of international turbulence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, speaking at the ASEAN-Russia Ministerial Meeting.

"I note with satisfaction that, despite the current international turbulence, the range of mechanisms of our dialogue is expanding, the level of industry platforms is increasing and trade, economic and humanitarian ties are deepening," the Russian top diplomat said.

Lavrov recalled that last year's ASEAN-Russia summit adopted a comprehensive action plan in which the leaders outlined priority areas of diversification and deepening cooperation for the near future.

"I draw special attention to the implementation of joint initiatives in science and technology within the framework of the ongoing ASEAN-Russia Year of Science, Technology and Industrial Cooperation," the Russian Foreign Minister said, "I expect that today we will discuss in detail the ways to further unlock the impressive potential of cooperation."