Contacts with Azeri leader not on Putin’s agenda amid escalation in Karabakh yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. No contacts with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev are yet on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda amid the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, but those could be arranged promptly if the need arises, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"At present, that are no [such contacts] on the president’s agenda, but such a contact could be arranged quite promptly, if need be," Peskov said, when asked by a TASS reporter. Earlier this week, Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the two leaders talked before the escalation.

Peskov said that the Kremlin was worried over the Karabakh escalation and urged the conflicting sides to show restraint.

"True, we are watching the situation closely, and, naturally, we are concerned over the recent escalation, and we urge the sides to show restraint and, most importantly, to comply with all provisions under relevant tripartite documents," the presidential spokesman said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh has escalated.

The ministry stated earlier this week that the ceasefire had been violated from the Azerbaijani army’s side near the Sarybaba height. The command of the peacekeeping contingent, jointly with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, have been taking steps to stabilize the situation.