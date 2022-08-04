Russia’s Lavrov in close contact with Armenia, Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh — statement

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s top leadership, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, are in close contact with their counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement Thursday.

The Ministry also added that Russian peacekeepers are exerting all necessary efforts to stabilize the situation on the ground.

"Active work is in process with both sides via all channels and on all levels, including the top national leadership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in close contact with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia," the Ministry said.