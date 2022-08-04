Putin, Erdogan to discuss departure of first ship with Ukrainian grain — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the departure of the first ship laden with Ukrainian grain and performance of Istanbul agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"There will be an exchange of opinions about the first voyage with grain from Odessa. In broad terms, this is a good opportunity to assess efficiency of operations of the mechanism created owing to Istanbul agreements," Peskov said.

The first ship laden with corn sailed from the Ukrainian port of Odessa on August 1 and is on its way to Lebanon.