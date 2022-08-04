Grain agreements are good example of how to come to terms — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Istanbul agreements on Ukrainian grain export is a good example of addressing interests of all parties when solving challenging issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The agreement on import of such products "is not a one-time mechanism," Peskov said. "This is the mechanism called to support export of grain accumulated in these [Ukrainian] ports and we hope this mechanism will continue operating with the same efficiency," he noted.

"This is a good example that the most challenging issues can be solved when taking into consideration interests of all parties," the Kremlin spokesperson added.