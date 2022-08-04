Putin and Erdogan to discuss situation in Ukraine and Syria at talks in Sochi — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss regional conflicts and exchange views on the situation in Ukraine and Syria among other topics at talks in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"First of all, [on the agenda] various dimensions of our bilateral relations: this includes trade and economic cooperation, discussion of regional conflicts, of course, and an exchange of views on both Ukrainian and Syrian affairs. This requires personal attention of the two presidents," Peskov said. "Many other issues are on the agenda," he concluded.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that Putin and Erdogan had agreed to a new meeting in July during a visit to Tehran.