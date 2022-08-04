Nuclear, non-nuclear states can work together on nuclear disarmament — Russian envoy

TOKYO, August 4. /TASS/. Nuclear powers and non-nuclear states can work together on global nuclear disarmament and contribute to reducing tension and bolstering stability, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin said on Thursday.

The Russian envoy spoke at a roundtable discussion on nuclear disarmament in Hiroshima. The text of his speech was released by the Russian embassy in Japan.

"For the purposes of creating pre-requisites for further nuclear disarmament, we are open for a constructive dialogue with all the parties concerned. Naturally, this dialogue must necessarily be based on equality and respect for the interests of all the parties. We favor involving all the states that possess military nuclear potential in the process of reducing nuclear armaments. Non-nuclear states are capable not in the least degree than the nuclear countries of ensuring progress in nuclear disarmament, making their contribution to generally lowering the level of international tension, bolstering stability and promoting the global disarmament agenda," the Russian envoy pointed out.

Russia is invariably committed to political-diplomatic methods of ensuring international security and strategic stability, and also consistently favors a dialogue in various formats on the issues of arms control and nuclear disarmament, Galuzin stressed.

In recent years, "there has been clearly felt a shortage of joint efforts of looking for mutually acceptable and balanced solutions" in this field, the Russian ambassador said.

"Instead of that, we see the aspiration for unilateral advantages, attempts to politicize discussions and catchy slogans unbacked by real readiness for working out effective solutions," the diplomat said.

Hiroshima is hosting a roundtable discussion on nuclear disarmament and arms control. The event is attended by Mitsuhiro Kimura, head of Japan’s Issuikai social and political organization, representatives of socio-political and academic circles and descendants of hibakusha (local residents in Japan who survived the US atomic bombings).