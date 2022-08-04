Russian, Turkish presidents set to discuss in Sochi strategic energy projects — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Joint strategic energy projects will be among other issues on the agenda of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Russia’s resort city of Sochi on August 5, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"In line with the agreements reached at the bilateral meeting of the presidents in Tehran on July 19, it is planned to discuss in detail the agenda of the Russian-Turkish multilateral cooperation, including perspectives for the future expansion of trade and economic relations and the implementation of strategic projects in the energy sphere," the statement reads.

Putin and Erdogan will also exchange their opinions regarding key issues on the global agenda, the statement added.

The presidents of Russia and Turkey last met on July 19 in Tehran, which hosted a summit of the guarantors of the Astana process on Syria (Russia, Turkey, Iran). Putin and Erdogan held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the event.