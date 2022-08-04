Indian expert does not foresee problems with rice supplies to Russia

NEW DELHI, August 4. /TASS/. There are no problems with rice supplies from India to Russia and none are foreseen in the future unless there is a comprehensive export ban introduced by Indian authorities, Editor-in-Chief of ruralvoice in news outlet Harvir Singh told TASS.

"Russia has been the market for Indian rice for decades," Singh said. Countries are trading in rubles and rupee and this is convenient for both parties, he noted.

"Exports will continue to Russia unless there is a blanket ban [introduced by Indian authorities]," the expert said. "Otherwise I do not see any problem," he added.

India exported rice to Russia amounting to more than $50.5 mln in the financial year of 2021-2022 [from April to March - TASS], according to official Indian statistics.