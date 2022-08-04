Russia, Venezuela ready for quick military-technical mutual assistance, if need be — envoy

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas are capable of rendering each other quick and effective military-technical assistance in the required amount if need be, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Thursday.

When asked about whether Russia was holding any negotiations with Venezuela on expanding military-technical and economic cooperation amid sanctions and the situation around Ukraine, and also whether Caracas could render Moscow any military-technical assistance if need be, the Russian envoy pointed to the robust dynamics of interaction in these spheres.

"Both military-technical and economic cooperation keep expanding in accordance with the plans mapped out. There are no doubts that in case of necessity both Russia and Venezuela are capable of quickly and effectively rendering each other assistance in the required amount," he said.

Venezuela is one of Russia’s major partners in Latin America and the Caribbean region, the envoy stressed.

"Our relations continue developing dynamically, irrespective of the conditions imposed by the collective West," he said.