Russian troops deliver over 50 strikes by Iskander-M missiles in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems of Russia’s Eastern Military District delivered over 50 strikes against the Ukrainian army’s military infrastructure, manpower and equipment in the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In all, the teams of an Iskander-M missile formation of the Eastern Military District delivered over 50 missile strikes against various targets in the special military operation in Ukraine, destroying military infrastructure sites, manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army, and also depots of arms and military equipment delivered by NATO countries to Ukrainian territory," the ministry said.

The commander of an Iskander-M team said that the crew could get target coordinates through communications means directly on the march. It takes no more than three minutes to prepare for a missile strike and a missile launch takes place in any weather and from any place regardless of the degree of the site’s equipping, he added.

"The system is quite accurate and can perform launches both from equipped and unequipped firing positions by ballistic and cruise missiles in broad temperature ranges: even in the rain or the snow, from fields and forests and on the road while on the march. It [the command] can come in any time of the day or night and we will carry out the launch from any place. It literally takes about three minutes from getting a target to launching a missile," the commander said.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.