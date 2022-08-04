Upcoming meeting between Erdogan and Putin proof of special bilateral relations — expert

ANKARA, August 4. /TASS/. The negotiations to be held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Friday, their second in-person meeting over the past month, indicate the special nature of bilateral relations, a leading Turkish expert told TASS on Thursday.

"Turkey and Russia have been enjoying a special relationship, this is why the two countries’ leaders meet so often," said Huseyin Bagci, the president of Turkey’s Foreign Policy Institute. The sides have a lot to say to each other, he added.

Bagci said unlike in Tehran, where the two leaders met on July 19 on the sidelines of an Astana troika summit, Erdogan and Putin could "discuss a bilateral agenda as well as regional and global issues" in Sochi in a more relaxed atmosphere.

"There will be dialogue as part of bilateral relations, without any linkage to international meetings, and such contacts are more efficient," the Turkish expert said.

Ankara expects Erdogan and Putin to discuss bilateral relations, primarily economic ties, the implementation of the Ukrainian grain deal, potential exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers by sea and the new military operation Turkey is planning to conduct in northern Syria.