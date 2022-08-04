Adjustment to Russian laws in Donbass republics to take 4-6 weeks — Russian MP

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. It will take four to six weeks to adjust the laws of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) to Russian standards, a Russian lawmaker told TASS on Thursday.

"Bearing in mind that some territories knew they would never give in and want to part of Russia in any case, they have already begun to use Russian standards. It is take from four to six weeks to study [laws], adopt Russia’s legislation in all spheres of life," said Viktor Volodatsky, first deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) and coordinator of inter-parliamentary ties with the LPR’s legislature.

When asked which spheres need to be adjusted to Russian laws most of all, the lawmaker said, "everything that concerns local self-government and budgetary regulations."

He also noted that the Donbass republics have built good relations with Russia and its regions, which help them restore the destroyed infrastructure and on issues of adopting Russian laws.