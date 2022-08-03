Russian senior diplomat, UN envoy discuss Syrian settlement

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Issues of the Syrian settlement were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"The sides discussed the situation in Syria and stressed the importance of further efforts to promote the political settlement process conducted by Syrians with the United Nations’ mediation and in strict compliance with the principle of respect to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, as is written in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said, adding that the conversation was initiated by the UN side.