Russian diplomat calls for preventing terrorists from obtaining nuclear weapons

UNITED NATIONS, August 3. /TASS/. Moscow urges all countries to responsibly take their obligations in the field of nuclear arms control and prevent terrorists from obtaining nuclear weapons, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Wednesday.

"The international community’s efforts should ultimately be focused on reducing the risk of nuclear weapons and materials falling into the hands of terrorist organizations," he said, addressing an event on the sidelines of the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"We urge all countries to responsibly take their obligations in terms of nuclear arms control and the criminal prosecution of terrorists and their supporters," Kuzmin added.