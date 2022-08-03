Russia’s Finance Ministry expects to sign tax agreement with Oman

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry prepares for the signing of an agreement on avoiding double taxation with Oman, press service of the ministry told TASS.

"Work is currently underway to prepare for the agreement signing," the press service said.

At the same time, the ministry did not specify when negotiations on the agreement would begin or when the document would be signed.

Russia is actively revising tax treaties with other countries and has already agreed to a revision with Cyprus, Luxembourg, and Malta.