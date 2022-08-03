Kiev attacked Yelenovka detention facility from northwest — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian force struck the Yelenovka detention facility from northwestern direction, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Wednesday.

"The direction of the roof breach and the source of ignition directly point that the attack came from northwest. The fire came from the trajectory of Maryinka - Kurakhovo - Sergeyevka - Pokrovsk - Udachnoye," Fomin said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian forces deliberately launched a US-made HIMARS rocket at the detention facility in Yelenovka accommodating Ukrainian POWs at 00:20 on July 29, 2022.

The attacked building accommodated 193 people, most of them - militants of the Azov regiment (deemed terrorist and outlawed in Russia). The attack damaged one building, killed 50 and injured 73 POWs, as well as eight detention facility employees.