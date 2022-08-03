Ukraine wants to cause trouble to civilians by shelling Kherson — official

KHERSON, August 3. /TASS/. By shelling the Kherson region, Ukraine wants to complicate the lives of civilians, not to cause difficulties for the Russian army, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who arrived on a working visit to the region on Wednesday, said.

"The military, when they need to cross [something], they will organize a pontoon crossing in a day and will get where they need to go without any doubts. Today I talked to the head of the Defense Ministry’s engineering service, and he said: ‘You give the command, and in 24 hours the second bridge will be standing’. They [the Ukrainian side] indeed want to create inconveniences for civilians, for peaceful reconstruction," Khusnullin said.

Vladimir Saldo, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson Region, noted that such tactics by Kiev are compensation for failures on the battlefield. "There is a Ukrainian saying, and yes, it sounds like that in Russian too: ‘What I don’t eat, I bite’. In military terms it is weak, very weak: turn the civilian population against everyone, create discontent," he explained.

In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kherson Region was under full control of Russian troops. A military-civilian administration was formed in the region in late April. The region is being integrated into Russia's legal and economic framework, and local authorities have announced their intention to become part of the Russian Federation and hold a referendum on the issue in September.