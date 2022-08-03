Russian Guard’s commandos eliminate Ukrainian saboteur group in LPR

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. A Ukrainian group of six saboteurs was eliminated in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with the assistance of the Russian Guard’s commandos, the Guard’s press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian Guard’s special operations forces engaged in a battle with an enemy subversive/reconnaissance group in the LPR. After the gunfight, the enemy retreated into a forest belt area. The Russian Guardsmen spotted the retreated nationalists with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle and transmitted the coordinates to the command post," the press office said.

"Army artillery delivered a strike against the uncovered targets. Following this, the Russian Guard’s commandos inspected the terrain and found the bodies of six Ukrainian servicemen," the statement says.

The Russian Guardsmen found near the Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies man-portable surface-to-air missile systems, an RPG-7 grenade launcher, a foreign-made grenade launcher, over 2 kg of TNT, PG-7 rounds, about 400 grenades, cartridges and fuses, a foreign-made radio station, Kalashnikov assault rifles, ammunition and gear, the press office said.