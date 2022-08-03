Russia hands over 500 monkeypox tests to Myanmar — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia handed over 500 monkeypox tests to Myanmar during Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to this country, Russian Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

"During the visit, 500 Russian monkeypox test kits were handed over to Myanmar as humanitarian assistance," the Ministry said.

The Ministry also said that Lavrov and his Burmese counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin signed a plan of consultations between the two ministries for 2022-2024.

The two ministers reaffirmed the necessity for coordinated steps on reinforcement of the multipolar world order, and discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

"An understanding was achieved that practical aspects of the cooperation will be discussed during the third meeting of the Russia-Myanmar intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, scheduled for the second half of the year," the Ministry added.