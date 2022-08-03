Lavrov's visit to Myanmar to give impetus to new stage in countries' relations — envoy

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Myanmar has given a great impetus to a new stage in relations between the countries, Russian Ambassador to Myanmar Nikolay Listopadov said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Wednesday.

"Our relations have always been friendly, despite the international conjuncture and the change of governments in Burma (that is how the US continues to call Myanmar - TASS), but now a new stage in our relations is opening. Lavrov's visit has given a great impetus to this development," he said.

The envoy stressed that the main focus of mutual cooperation is in the trade, economic and investment spheres. "Defense and military-technical cooperation is successfully developing. We supply airplanes and helicopters, air defense and other equipment to Myanmar. Economic cooperation is also developing, for example, an iron smelting plant is practically built in Shan State," he added.

In addition, Listopadov noted that on February 18, 2023, Russia and Myanmar will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.