Schroeder did not offer to mediate on gas problem or situation in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who was previously on a visit to Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has not expressed a desire to become a mediator to resolve the situation in Ukraine or gas issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

"Schroeder has not expressed any desire to become a mediator," he said in reply to a corresponding question.

Schroeder (who served as Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005) earlier said that he had held a meeting with Putin during his trip to Moscow last week. Peskov confirmed that the meeting took place and warned against trying to "play with the content" of the conversation. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Schroeder expressed concern about Europe's burgeoning energy crisis and asked Putin if Nord Stream 2 could be switched on if necessary.