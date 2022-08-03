No simple recipes to remedy situation around UN — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. More focused efforts are needed in order to reform the United Nations and there are no simple recipes to remedy the current situation, according to an article by head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Planning Department Alexey Drobinin published on the International Affairs magazine's website on Wednesday.

"There are no simple recipes on hand to remedy the situation. Apparently, more conscious efforts and imagination are needed concerning the UN reform. The Security Council is in need of democratization, above all, by means of expanding the representation of African, Asian and Latin American countries," he noted.

According to the diplomat, the time has come to ponder whether the UN agenda "is in sync with the interests of the majority of the global community." "For many of them, access to cheap energy sources is more relevant than the switch to green technologies; socio-economic development over human rights in their ultraliberal interpretation; security and sovereign equality rather than the artificial imposition of electoral democracy following Western templates," he stressed. "Finally, the subject of completing the process of decolonization and ceasing the neocolonial practice of the exploitation by transnational corporations of the natural resources of developing nations again becomes pertinent," the diplomat concluded.