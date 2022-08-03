Kremlin warns against attempts to ‘play with contents’ of Putin-Schroeder meeting

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin has recorded Russian President Vladimir Putin's conversation with Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (in office from 1998 to 2005), so no one will be able to twist its contents, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

He confirmed that the Russian leader and the former chancellor had a face-to-face meeting in Moscow last week and spoke about its agenda.

"We have a recording of the conversation in case anyone decides to play with the content," Peskov noted.